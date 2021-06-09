Barclays slashes price target on Medtronic plc [MDT] – find out why.

Medtronic plc [NYSE: MDT] traded at a low on 06/08/21, posting a -1.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $121.80. The company report on June 7, 2021 that Medtronic Insertable Cardiac Monitor Detects Significantly Higher Rates of Atrial Fibrillation in Large and Small Vessel Stroke Patients Compared to Standard of Care.

Publication in JAMA Shows Reveal LINQ™ ICM Demonstrated a Seven-Fold Increase in Detecting AF vs. Standard of Care.

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, announced clinical trial results from the STROKE AF trial demonstrating the superiority of the Reveal LINQ™ Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) to detect abnormal heartbeats, otherwise known as atrial fibrillation (AF), in both large and small vessel stroke patients compared to standard of care. The findings were published in the June 1, 2021 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6365592 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Medtronic plc stands at 1.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.50%.

The market cap for MDT stock reached $163.16 billion, with 1.35 billion shares outstanding and 1.33 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, MDT reached a trading volume of 6365592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Medtronic plc [MDT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $139.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Medtronic plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Medtronic plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on MDT stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MDT shares from 100 to 119.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic plc is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 93.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has MDT stock performed recently?

Medtronic plc [MDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, MDT shares dropped by -3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.69 for Medtronic plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.43, while it was recorded at 123.30 for the last single week of trading, and 115.26 for the last 200 days.

Medtronic plc [MDT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medtronic plc [MDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.30 and a Gross Margin at +59.27. Medtronic plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.97.

Return on Total Capital for MDT is now 6.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medtronic plc [MDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.31. Additionally, MDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Medtronic plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Medtronic plc [MDT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medtronic plc posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 244.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic plc go to 10.94%.

Insider trade positions for Medtronic plc [MDT]

There are presently around $133,103 million, or 83.90% of MDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,062,164, which is approximately -0.201% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 106,754,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.0 billion in MDT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.66 billion in MDT stock with ownership of nearly -2.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medtronic plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,009 institutional holders increased their position in Medtronic plc [NYSE:MDT] by around 51,021,260 shares. Additionally, 819 investors decreased positions by around 42,258,581 shares, while 244 investors held positions by with 999,518,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,092,798,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDT stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,748,935 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 2,539,631 shares during the same period.