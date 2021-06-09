Barclays slashes price target on Frank’s International N.V. [FI] – find out why.

Frank’s International N.V. [NYSE: FI] loss -14.48% on the last trading session, reaching $3.19 price per share at the time. The company report on June 8, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds FI, BMTC, RBC, and MNR.

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:.

Frank’s International N.V. represents 227.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $740.02 million with the latest information. FI stock price has been found in the range of $3.08 to $3.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, FI reached a trading volume of 4611300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Frank’s International N.V. [FI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FI shares is $5.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Frank’s International N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Frank’s International N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frank’s International N.V. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for FI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for FI in the course of the last twelve months was 29.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

Trading performance analysis for FI stock

Frank’s International N.V. [FI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.06. With this latest performance, FI shares dropped by -12.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.88 for Frank’s International N.V. [FI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.50, while it was recorded at 3.64 for the last single week of trading, and 2.92 for the last 200 days.

Frank’s International N.V. [FI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frank’s International N.V. [FI] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.09 and a Gross Margin at +2.08. Frank’s International N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.02.

Return on Total Capital for FI is now -9.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frank’s International N.V. [FI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.39. Additionally, FI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Frank’s International N.V. [FI] managed to generate an average of -$65,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Frank’s International N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Frank’s International N.V. [FI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Frank’s International N.V. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Frank’s International N.V. [FI]

There are presently around $396 million, or 58.00% of FI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 41,765,817, which is approximately 4.255% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 15,803,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.41 million in FI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $37.83 million in FI stock with ownership of nearly 18.79% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frank’s International N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Frank’s International N.V. [NYSE:FI] by around 8,573,317 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 9,492,626 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 106,170,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,236,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FI stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,705,639 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,342,400 shares during the same period.