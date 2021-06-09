Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] is -21.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] jumped around 0.32 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $18.42 at the close of the session, up 1.77%. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Ballard Announces Results of Annual General Meeting.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) announced results of its 2021 Annual General Meeting, which was held yesterday as a virtual event.

All nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 12th, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Ballard directors was re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Director biographies are available in the “Our Leadership” section of the Company’s website.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock is now -21.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BLDP Stock saw the intraday high of $18.87 and lowest of $17.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.28, which means current price is +43.91% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.70M shares, BLDP reached a trading volume of 5843288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.29.

How has BLDP stock performed recently?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.11. With this latest performance, BLDP shares gained by 19.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.56 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.09, while it was recorded at 17.51 for the last single week of trading, and 21.58 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.46 and a Gross Margin at +18.98. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.62.

Return on Total Capital for BLDP is now -7.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.98. Additionally, BLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] managed to generate an average of -$84,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.40 and a Current Ratio set at 26.00.

Earnings analysis for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Insider trade positions for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

There are presently around $1,525 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,917,346, which is approximately 11.165% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,128,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.31 million in BLDP stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $56.36 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly -15.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 20,287,497 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 11,490,697 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 50,990,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,768,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,028,717 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,401,404 shares during the same period.