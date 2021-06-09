B. Riley FBR lifts Agenus Inc. [AGEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.59% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.25%. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Agenus’ Presentations at ASCO 2021 Demonstrate Differentiated Activity of Balstilimab and Provide Clinical Update on AGEN2373.

Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, presented data demonstrating the differentiation of balstilimab as an anti-PD-1 antibody as well as data from a Phase 1 clinical trial of AGEN2373, a CD137 agonist antibody, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2021 from June 4 – 8, 2021.

Agenus submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on April 19, 2021 for the use of balstilimab in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer. This submission was based on data from a Phase 2 trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer. These data show a response rate of 20% in PD-L1 positive tumors and an overall response rate of 15%, with a median duration of response of 15.4 months. Balstilimab shows responses across histology subgroups and in populations of patients typically unresponsive to commercially available therapies, such as patients with PD-L1 negative tumors.

Over the last 12 months, AGEN stock rose by 31.84%. The average equity rating for AGEN stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.11 billion, with 200.33 million shares outstanding and 192.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.19M shares, AGEN stock reached a trading volume of 9909507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.09.

AGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.25. With this latest performance, AGEN shares gained by 62.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.86 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.29, while it was recorded at 4.28 for the last single week of trading, and 3.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agenus Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agenus Inc. [AGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -340.25. Agenus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -434.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agenus Inc. [AGEN] managed to generate an average of -$543,170 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

AGEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agenus Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGEN.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $578 million, or 52.50% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,251,912, which is approximately -1.83% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 13,777,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.75 million in AGEN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $63.26 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 23.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agenus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 16,788,281 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 7,653,093 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 91,357,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,798,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,692,977 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 730,833 shares during the same period.