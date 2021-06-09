Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL] Is Currently 38.54 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: AEHL] gained 38.54% or 1.11 points to close at $3.99 with a heavy trading volume of 18985879 shares. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Antelope Enterprise Announces Second Half and Full Year Financial Results for Fiscal 2020.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) (“Antelope Enterprise” or the “Company”), a leading Chinese manufacturer of ceramic tiles used for exterior siding and for interior flooring and design in residential and commercial buildings, announced its financial results for the second half and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Second Half 2020 Summary.

It opened the trading session at $3.4574, the shares rose to $4.80 and dropped to $3.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AEHL points out that the company has recorded 71.98% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -167.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 796.16K shares, AEHL reached to a volume of 18985879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

Trading performance analysis for AEHL stock

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.62. With this latest performance, AEHL shares gained by 40.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.45 for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.85, while it was recorded at 3.09 for the last single week of trading, and 2.65 for the last 200 days.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.25 and a Gross Margin at +24.83. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.90.

Return on Total Capital for AEHL is now -7.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.39. Additionally, AEHL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL] managed to generate an average of -$3,190 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.50% of AEHL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEHL stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 79,691, which is approximately 241.567% of the company’s market cap and around 49.00% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 40,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in AEHL stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.13 million in AEHL stock with ownership of nearly 101.75% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:AEHL] by around 121,083 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 54,001 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEHL stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,393 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 49,341 shares during the same period.