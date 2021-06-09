Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] Revenue clocked in at $115.90 million, down -40.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ: ADPT] loss -6.46% on the last trading session, reaching $35.32 price per share at the time. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Adaptive Biotechnologies Included in More than 20 Abstracts at ASCO and EHA 2021 Highlighting Expanding Use Cases for MRD Testing with the clonoSEQ® Assay in Blood Cancer Patients.

Studies demonstrate value of MRD in novel treatment settings including CAR T cell therapy and in a growing range of patient types, including Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, will be included in more than 20 abstracts studying the use of Adaptive’s clonoSEQ® Assay for minimal residual disease (MRD) assessment at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from June 4-8, and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual Congress from June 9-17. clonoSEQ is the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared assay for MRD assessment in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), multiple myeloma (MM) and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), and is widely available to clinicians and patients across the U.S.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation represents 138.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.91 billion with the latest information. ADPT stock price has been found in the range of $35.17 to $38.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, ADPT reached a trading volume of 1503640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADPT shares is $57.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on ADPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.14.

Trading performance analysis for ADPT stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.58. With this latest performance, ADPT shares gained by 0.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.32 for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.61, while it was recorded at 36.35 for the last single week of trading, and 48.13 for the last 200 days.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -155.33 and a Gross Margin at +68.49. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -148.63.

Return on Total Capital for ADPT is now -20.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.51. Additionally, ADPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] managed to generate an average of -$235,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation go to 4.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]

There are presently around $4,019 million, or 81.80% of ADPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADPT stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 29,993,708, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 12,309,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $434.76 million in ADPT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $353.98 million in ADPT stock with ownership of nearly 3.796% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ:ADPT] by around 13,630,326 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 13,229,164 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 86,929,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,788,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADPT stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,087,120 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,597,871 shares during the same period.