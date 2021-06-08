Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] gain 4.96% so far this year. What now?

Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ: ZNGA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.24% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.43%. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Kenneth Cole and Zynga to Bring First-of-its-Kind Pride Month Partnership to Rollic’s Hyper-Casual Game High Heels!.

Players of popular mobile game will be able hit the in-game runway wearing sneakers, shirts and accessories from fashion designer and social activist Kenneth Cole’s PRIDE 2021 Collection.

Kenneth Cole and Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced a partnership to debut the Kenneth Cole PRIDE 2021 collection in the hit hyper-casual game High Heels!. This collaboration marks the first time that Kenneth Cole’s iconic street-smart style will be featured in a mobile game. For the first two weeks of June, gamers will be able to play with pride as they outfit their character and strut the virtual runway in product from the Kenneth Cole PRIDE 2021 collection, including the brand’s iconic KAM sneakers, shirts that proudly state “Being Different is What We Have in Common” and other accessories such as sunglasses, watches and mask lanyards.

Over the last 12 months, ZNGA stock rose by 15.50%. The one-year Zynga Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.99. The average equity rating for ZNGA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.18 billion, with 1.08 billion shares outstanding and 1.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.37M shares, ZNGA stock reached a trading volume of 13358405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZNGA shares is $13.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZNGA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Zynga Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Zynga Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZNGA stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ZNGA shares from 10 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynga Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZNGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZNGA in the course of the last twelve months was 38.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ZNGA Stock Performance Analysis:

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.43. With this latest performance, ZNGA shares dropped by -3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZNGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.78 for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.52, while it was recorded at 10.53 for the last single week of trading, and 9.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zynga Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.50 and a Gross Margin at +58.89. Zynga Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.74.

Return on Total Capital for ZNGA is now -0.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.63. Additionally, ZNGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] managed to generate an average of -$191,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Zynga Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ZNGA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zynga Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZNGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zynga Inc. go to 13.62%.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,127 million, or 82.40% of ZNGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZNGA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,508,952, which is approximately -0.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 82,655,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $856.31 million in ZNGA stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $757.01 million in ZNGA stock with ownership of nearly 0.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynga Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ:ZNGA] by around 111,728,332 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 80,002,669 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 689,279,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 881,010,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZNGA stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,775,110 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 21,216,803 shares during the same period.