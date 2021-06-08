why Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $48.28

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] price surged by 1.08 percent to reach at $0.5. The company report on June 2, 2021 that Social Media Increases Teenage Interest in Wall Street, Wells Fargo Survey Finds.

Half of parents say their teen knows more about cryptocurrency than they do.

While parents are the main source of education about finances for their kids, a surprising number of teens are turning to social media for financial lessons. According to a recent Wells Fargo & Company survey of parents and teenagers, over half of teens (57%) say they learned about handling finances from their parents. But they are also likely to learn financial lessons from other sources, including school (47%), social media (35%), and online websites and articles (34%). Parents underestimate how much their kids are learning from social media. Only 12% of parents believe their teens use social media for financial education.

A sum of 17962805 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 29.94M shares. Wells Fargo & Company shares reached a high of $47.10 and dropped to a low of $46.51 until finishing in the latest session at $46.96.

The one-year WFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.73. The average equity rating for WFC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $48.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $40 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31.50 to $37, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on WFC stock. On January 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WFC shares from 35 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 122.02.

WFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, WFC shares gained by 2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.58 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.00, while it was recorded at 46.84 for the last single week of trading, and 32.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wells Fargo & Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.07. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.11.

Return on Total Capital for WFC is now 0.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.77. Additionally, WFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] managed to generate an average of $12,293 per employee.

WFC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wells Fargo & Company posted -0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -230.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $136,481 million, or 71.80% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 327,257,964, which is approximately 3.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 283,604,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.32 billion in WFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.27 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly 5.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wells Fargo & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 921 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 246,285,497 shares. Additionally, 845 investors decreased positions by around 223,434,817 shares, while 228 investors held positions by with 2,436,601,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,906,321,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 238 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,310,642 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 53,440,647 shares during the same period.