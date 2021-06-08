Wall Street Analyst Initiated Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TRIL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.61% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.95%. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Trillium Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2021 Operating and Financial Results.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, reported financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. All financial amounts in this news release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

“Coming off an R&D Day last week, we are very excited to have launched a new chapter in Trillium’s evolution,” said Jan Skvarka, Trillium’s President and CEO. “Building on a robust foundation anchored in a demonstrated monotherapy proof of concept of TTI-622 and TTI-621 in multiple lymphoma indications, we have initiated an ambitious Phase 1b/2 program in nine patient settings across hematologic and solid tumor cancers. With a major transformation program that touched literally every aspect of our identity completed in 2020, and approximately $276 million in cash, we are very well positioned to execute the recently initiated Phase 1b/2 program, and generate a robust flow of new data over the next couple of years.”.

Over the last 12 months, TRIL stock rose by 32.59%. The one-year Trillium Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.97. The average equity rating for TRIL stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $977.74 million, with 103.14 million shares outstanding and 86.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, TRIL stock reached a trading volume of 3539170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRIL shares is $11.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRIL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16.50, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on TRIL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6606.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71.

TRIL Stock Performance Analysis:

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.95. With this latest performance, TRIL shares gained by 2.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.01 for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.31, while it was recorded at 8.40 for the last single week of trading, and 12.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -33077.70. Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40098.65.

Return on Total Capital for TRIL is now -36.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.30. Additionally, TRIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

TRIL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRIL.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL] Insider Position Details

Positions in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TRIL] by around 8,761,323 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 8,418,446 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 58,800,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,980,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRIL stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 828,235 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,691,832 shares during the same period.