Wall Street Analyst Initiated Genius Sports Limited [GENI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Genius Sports Limited [NYSE: GENI] closed the trading session at $19.82 on 06/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.76, while the highest price level was $21.53. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Genius Sports Reports Strong First Quarter 2021 Results, Raises Full-Year 2021 Revenue Guidance By 35%.

Q1 revenue increased 52% year-over-year to $53.7m.

First quarter group Adj. EBITDA up 414% year-over year to $9.3m (net loss of $5.3m).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.68 percent and weekly performance of -17.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 80.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, GENI reached to a volume of 2077899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genius Sports Limited [GENI]:

Needham have made an estimate for Genius Sports Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Genius Sports Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on GENI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Sports Limited is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for GENI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

GENI stock trade performance evaluation

Genius Sports Limited [GENI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.76. With this latest performance, GENI shares gained by 10.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.18% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GENI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.26 for Genius Sports Limited [GENI], while it was recorded at 21.30 for the last single week of trading.

Genius Sports Limited [GENI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Sports Limited [GENI] managed to generate an average of -$314,181 per employee.Genius Sports Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Genius Sports Limited [GENI]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Genius Sports Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Sports Limited [NYSE:GENI] by around 12,804,916 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 7,314,374 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 6,860,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,979,371 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GENI stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,318,365 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 6,126,617 shares during the same period.