Wall Street Analyst Downgrade U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR]. What else is Wall St. saying

U.S. Concrete Inc. [NASDAQ: USCR] traded at a high on 06/07/21, posting a 29.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $73.87. The company report on June 8, 2021 that ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of U.S. Concrete, Inc.

Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC). Stockholders will receive $74.00 for each share of U.S. Concrete stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.29 billion and is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6686411 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of U.S. Concrete Inc. stands at 3.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.27%.

The market cap for USCR stock reached $1.26 billion, with 16.80 million shares outstanding and 16.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 399.39K shares, USCR reached a trading volume of 6686411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USCR shares is $63.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for U.S. Concrete Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Concrete Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Concrete Inc. is set at 3.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for USCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for USCR in the course of the last twelve months was 12.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has USCR stock performed recently?

U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.62. With this latest performance, USCR shares gained by 35.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 174.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.31 for U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.82, while it was recorded at 60.53 for the last single week of trading, and 45.91 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.01 and a Gross Margin at +14.31. U.S. Concrete Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.87.

Return on Total Capital for USCR is now 5.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 206.28. Additionally, USCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR] managed to generate an average of $15,361 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.U.S. Concrete Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Concrete Inc. posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 333.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Concrete Inc. go to 14.00%.

Insider trade positions for U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR]

There are presently around $907 million, or 75.10% of USCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USCR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,801,926, which is approximately 9.289% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,005,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.29 million in USCR stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $66.53 million in USCR stock with ownership of nearly -4.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Concrete Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Concrete Inc. [NASDAQ:USCR] by around 1,941,821 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 1,344,308 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 8,988,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,274,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USCR stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 846,900 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 362,871 shares during the same period.