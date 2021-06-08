Valaris Limited [VAL] Stock trading around $26.44 per share: What’s Next?

Valaris Limited [NYSE: VAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.85% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.65%. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Valaris Limited Announces Jackup Contract Award.

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) announced that it has been awarded a two-well contract extension with Equinor Energy AS offshore Norway for VALARIS JU-291 (Stavanger), a heavy-duty ultra-harsh environment jackup. The extension is for an estimated 120 days in direct continuation of the existing contract and, as a result, the VALARIS JU-291 is now expected to be under contract through February 2022.

About Valaris Limited.

The average equity rating for VAL stock is currently 3.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.86 billion, with 70.37 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, VAL stock reached a trading volume of 1724907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Valaris Limited [VAL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valaris Limited is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for VAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53.

VAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Valaris Limited [VAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.65.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.31 for Valaris Limited [VAL], while it was recorded at 27.30 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Valaris Limited Fundamentals:

Valaris Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.