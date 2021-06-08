Urban One Inc. [UONEK] is 451.28% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ: UONEK] price surged by 18.13 percent to reach at $0.99. The company report on May 12, 2021 that Urban One, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/79063.

A sum of 2653533 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 760.76K shares. Urban One Inc. shares reached a high of $6.49 and dropped to a low of $5.50 until finishing in the latest session at $6.45.

Guru’s Opinion on Urban One Inc. [UONEK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban One Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for UONEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for UONEK in the course of the last twelve months was 6.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

UONEK Stock Performance Analysis:

Urban One Inc. [UONEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.37. With this latest performance, UONEK shares gained by 164.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 370.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 572.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UONEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.23 for Urban One Inc. [UONEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.80, while it was recorded at 5.72 for the last single week of trading, and 1.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Urban One Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban One Inc. [UONEK] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.18 and a Gross Margin at +69.71. Urban One Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.16.

Return on Total Capital for UONEK is now 10.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban One Inc. [UONEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 475.01. Additionally, UONEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 457.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban One Inc. [UONEK] managed to generate an average of -$6,694 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Urban One Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Urban One Inc. [UONEK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46 million, or 19.30% of UONEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UONEK stocks are: ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 2,470,859, which is approximately 45.566% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 829,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.35 million in UONEK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.99 million in UONEK stock with ownership of nearly 0.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban One Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ:UONEK] by around 1,922,858 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 559,465 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 4,679,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,162,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UONEK stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 400,113 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 100,761 shares during the same period.