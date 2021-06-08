Ring Energy Inc. [REI] Is Currently -6.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX: REI] plunged by -$0.18 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.79 during the day while it closed the day at $2.55. The company report on June 7, 2021 that Ring Energy Executes Targeted Hedging Transactions to Further Increase Free Cash Flow Generation in 2021.

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) provided an update on its derivate positions for 2021 and 2022 as it opportunistically responds to an improved crude oil price environment.

Key Changes to Hedge Book.

Ring Energy Inc. stock has also gained 13.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, REI stock has declined by -2.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 282.31% and gained 286.42% year-on date.

The market cap for REI stock reached $251.25 million, with 99.09 million shares outstanding and 66.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, REI reached a trading volume of 2808903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ring Energy Inc. [REI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REI shares is $3.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Ring Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Ring Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ring Energy Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for REI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for REI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

REI stock trade performance evaluation

Ring Energy Inc. [REI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.33. With this latest performance, REI shares gained by 16.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 282.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.01 for Ring Energy Inc. [REI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.26, while it was recorded at 2.66 for the last single week of trading, and 1.42 for the last 200 days.

Ring Energy Inc. [REI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ring Energy Inc. [REI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.45 and a Gross Margin at +23.81. Ring Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -224.21.

Return on Total Capital for REI is now 1.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ring Energy Inc. [REI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.84. Additionally, REI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ring Energy Inc. [REI] managed to generate an average of -$6,180,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Ring Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ring Energy Inc. [REI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ring Energy Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4,100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ring Energy Inc. go to 37.00%.

Ring Energy Inc. [REI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $41 million, or 17.60% of REI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REI stocks are: ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC with ownership of 3,127,399, which is approximately 1.165% of the company’s market cap and around 12.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,759,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.04 million in REI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.64 million in REI stock with ownership of nearly 52.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ring Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX:REI] by around 5,211,188 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 5,138,184 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,747,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,097,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REI stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,227,896 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 3,845,963 shares during the same period.