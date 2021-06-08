R. F. Lafferty slashes price target on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] – find out why.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] gained 5.02% on the last trading session, reaching $29.52 price per share at the time. The company report on June 4, 2021 that ChargePoint Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Revenue increased 24% year over year – networked charging revenue increased 36% year over year.

Record number of new customers, bringing total to more than 5,000.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. represents 285.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.43 billion with the latest information. CHPT stock price has been found in the range of $27.69 to $29.7496.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.55M shares, CHPT reached a trading volume of 7171945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $38.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.57.

Trading performance analysis for CHPT stock

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.23. With this latest performance, CHPT shares gained by 31.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 199.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.80 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.42, while it was recorded at 27.43 for the last single week of trading, and 25.68 for the last 200 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CHPT is now -4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -220.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -220.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] managed to generate an average of -$429,593 per employee.ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]

There are presently around $1,924 million, or 58.80% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC with ownership of 25,056,163, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 13,754,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $406.04 million in CHPT stocks shares; and G.F.W. ENERGY XII, L.P., currently with $234.16 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 63,250,399 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 1,041,674 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 886,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,178,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,729,560 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 690,619 shares during the same period.