Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $39

Prothena Corporation plc [NASDAQ: PRTA] closed the trading session at $37.23 on 06/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.50, while the highest price level was $37.85. The company report on May 21, 2021 that Prothena Announces Appointment of Sanjiv Patel, MBBS, to its Board of Directors.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical company with a robust pipeline of investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, announced the appointment of Sanjiv K. Patel, MBBS, MA, MBA, to its Board of Directors.

“Sanjiv is an experienced leader with significant industry experience that uniquely positions him to guide us as we look towards transitioning to a fully integrated research, development and commercial biotechnology company,” commented Lars Ekman, MD, PhD, Prothena’s Chairman. “We welcome Sanjiv to our Board and look forward to his contributions in advising Prothena during this transformational period.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 209.99 percent and weekly performance of 27.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 238.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 57.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 80.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 370.36K shares, PRTA reached to a volume of 1625935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTA shares is $33.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Prothena Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $14 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Prothena Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $30, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on PRTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prothena Corporation plc is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1829.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.76.

PRTA stock trade performance evaluation

Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.63. With this latest performance, PRTA shares gained by 57.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 238.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 246.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.60 for Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.04, while it was recorded at 30.02 for the last single week of trading, and 16.98 for the last 200 days.

Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -13216.18. Prothena Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13029.78.

Return on Total Capital for PRTA is now -45.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.69. Additionally, PRTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA] managed to generate an average of -$1,684,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Prothena Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.00 and a Current Ratio set at 15.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Prothena Corporation plc posted -0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prothena Corporation plc go to -8.40%.

Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,491 million, or 91.80% of PRTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRTA stocks are: ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 11,034,280, which is approximately 17.054% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,591,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.69 million in PRTA stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $123.32 million in PRTA stock with ownership of nearly 22878.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prothena Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Prothena Corporation plc [NASDAQ:PRTA] by around 11,722,282 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 6,475,791 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 21,840,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,038,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRTA stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,408,685 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,229,288 shares during the same period.