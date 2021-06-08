Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] gain 216.60% so far this year. What now?

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] slipped around -0.67 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.63 at the close of the session, down -8.07%. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Peabody’s Board Appoints James Grech As The Company’s Next President And CEO.

Following an extensive search process, Peabody’s Board of Directors announced the appointment of James (Jim) Grech to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer effective June 1, 2021.

“On behalf of the full board, I’d like to welcome Jim to Peabody. Jim’s extensive operational, commercial and financial experience in mining, utilities and other fuel sources will be instrumental to Peabody’s success moving forward,” said Bob Malone, Chairman of the Board. “I’d also like to thank Glenn for his dedicated service during a very difficult time for the company and for his commitment to facilitate an orderly transition.”.

Peabody Energy Corporation stock is now 216.60% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BTU Stock saw the intraday high of $8.28 and lowest of $7.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.70, which means current price is +211.43% above from all time high which was touched on 05/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.52M shares, BTU reached a trading volume of 5016755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.26.

How has BTU stock performed recently?

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.08. With this latest performance, BTU shares gained by 65.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 491.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.68 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.95, while it was recorded at 7.73 for the last single week of trading, and 3.27 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.25 and a Gross Margin at -0.82. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -63.89.

Return on Total Capital for BTU is now -3.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.67. Additionally, BTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] managed to generate an average of -$403,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Peabody Energy Corporation posted -15.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,132.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTU.

Insider trade positions for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]

There are presently around $567 million, or 77.30% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 28,916,201, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 6,445,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.18 million in BTU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $37.69 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly 0.771% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 6,565,096 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 12,072,237 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 55,713,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,350,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,938,403 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 4,275,153 shares during the same period.