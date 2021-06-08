Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] gain 134.70% so far this year. What now?

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: OEG] gained 7.98% on the last trading session, reaching $5.14 price per share at the time. The company report on June 7, 2021 that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. Appoints Veteran Financial Executive, Paul T. Addison, to Its Board of Directors.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:OEG], announced the appointment of veteran financial executive Paul T. Addison, to its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. Mr. Addison joins the Board as an independent director, expanding the Board to 8 directors, 5 of whom are independent.

“Paul’s many years of broad financial experience across the energy value chain and public utilities market, coupled with his insight in finance, capital markets, and corporate governance will add valuable perspective to our Board,” said Jim O’Neil, OEG’s CEO & vice-chairman. “We are excited to welcome him as a director and look forward to benefitting from his experience, judgment and counsel.”.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. represents 44.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $290.36 million with the latest information. OEG stock price has been found in the range of $4.70 to $5.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.37M shares, OEG reached a trading volume of 6500473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Orbital Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $4 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Orbital Energy Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orbital Energy Group Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for OEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.79. With this latest performance, OEG shares gained by 38.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 292.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 567.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.53 for Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.34, while it was recorded at 5.59 for the last single week of trading, and 3.29 for the last 200 days.

Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -43.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orbital Energy Group Inc. go to 25.00%.

There are presently around $34 million, or 19.00% of OEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,634,462, which is approximately 47.525% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 1,475,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.58 million in OEG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.07 million in OEG stock with ownership of nearly 1326.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

39 institutional holders increased their position in Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:OEG] by around 3,795,071 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,573,327 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 211,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,579,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OEG stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,144,949 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,143,694 shares during the same period.