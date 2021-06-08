Newtek Business Services Corp. [NEWT] stock Downgrade by Compass Point analyst, price target now $38

Newtek Business Services Corp. [NASDAQ: NEWT] closed the trading session at $35.20 on 06/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.58, while the highest price level was $38.25. The company report on June 1, 2021 that Newtek Business Services Corp. CEO, Barry Sloane, to Present at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services & FinTech/Info Services Conference.

Newtek Business Services Corp., (Nasdaq: NEWT), an internally managed business development company (“BDC”), announced that Newtek’s CEO and President, Barry Sloane, will present virtually at Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services & FinTech/Info Services Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 2:05 PM ET.

A live audio webcast with the corresponding presentation and an interactive question-and-answer session will be available in the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of the ‘Investor Relations’ portion of Newtek’s website at https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available in the same location on Newtek’s website shortly following the live presentation and for a period of 90 days thereafter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 78.77 percent and weekly performance of -0.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 91.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 44.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 153.33K shares, NEWT reached to a volume of 1442019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEWT shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEWT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Newtek Business Services Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Newtek Business Services Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on NEWT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newtek Business Services Corp. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEWT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

NEWT stock trade performance evaluation

Newtek Business Services Corp. [NEWT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, NEWT shares gained by 26.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEWT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.45 for Newtek Business Services Corp. [NEWT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.67, while it was recorded at 36.85 for the last single week of trading, and 22.36 for the last 200 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. [NEWT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newtek Business Services Corp. [NEWT] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.77 and a Gross Margin at +81.96. Newtek Business Services Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.46.

Return on Total Capital for NEWT is now 6.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newtek Business Services Corp. [NEWT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.69. Additionally, NEWT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newtek Business Services Corp. [NEWT] managed to generate an average of $305,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Newtek Business Services Corp. [NEWT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Newtek Business Services Corp. posted 1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEWT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newtek Business Services Corp. go to 3.00%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. [NEWT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $108 million, or 14.20% of NEWT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEWT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 487,993, which is approximately 2.497% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 386,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.61 million in NEWT stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $11.04 million in NEWT stock with ownership of nearly -19.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newtek Business Services Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Newtek Business Services Corp. [NASDAQ:NEWT] by around 419,676 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 436,682 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,207,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,063,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEWT stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 202,100 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 143,301 shares during the same period.