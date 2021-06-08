Medley Management Inc. [MDLY] moved up 15.91: Why It’s Important

Medley Management Inc. [NYSE: MDLY] closed the trading session at $5.39 on 06/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.57, while the highest price level was $5.6099. The company report on June 1, 2021 that Medley LLC Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing.

Medley LLC (NYSE: MDLX, MDLQ) (“Medley LLC” or the “Company”) announced that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) indicating that Medley LLC is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The notice has no immediate effect on the listing of Medley LLC’s notes on the NYSE.

The NYSE informed Medley LLC that, under the NYSE’s rules, Medley LLC can regain compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE listing requirements by filing the Form 10-Q with the SEC at any time prior to November 24, 2021. If Medley LLC fails to file the Form 10-Q by that date, the NYSE may grant, in its sole discretion, a further extension of up to six additional months for Medley LLC to regain compliance, depending on the specific circumstances. The NYSE notice indicates that NYSE may commence delisting proceedings at any time during the period that is available to complete the filing, if circumstances warrant.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.54 percent and weekly performance of 19.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 527.51K shares, MDLY reached to a volume of 1306065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Medley Management Inc. [MDLY]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Medley Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR & Co. raised their target price from $10 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2017, representing the official price target for Medley Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $10.50, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on MDLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medley Management Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90.

MDLY stock trade performance evaluation

Medley Management Inc. [MDLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.25. With this latest performance, MDLY shares dropped by -2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.63 for Medley Management Inc. [MDLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.96, while it was recorded at 4.80 for the last single week of trading, and 7.34 for the last 200 days.

Medley Management Inc. [MDLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medley Management Inc. [MDLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.01. Medley Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.98.

Return on Total Capital for MDLY is now -0.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.39. Additionally, MDLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 380.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medley Management Inc. [MDLY] managed to generate an average of -$68,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Medley Management Inc. [MDLY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medley Management Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2,200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medley Management Inc. go to 2.01%.

Medley Management Inc. [MDLY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.00% of MDLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLY stocks are: AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 57,910, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 62.90% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 19,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in MDLY stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $92000.0 in MDLY stock with ownership of nearly 80947.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Medley Management Inc. [NYSE:MDLY] by around 67,464 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 4,056 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 74,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLY stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,465 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,641 shares during the same period.