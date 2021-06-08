Market cap of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP] reaches 681.03M – now what?

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HARP] loss -24.26% on the last trading session, reaching $15.86 price per share at the time. The company report on June 5, 2021 that Harpoon Therapeutics Provides Progress Update for TriTAC® Clinical Programs and ProTriTAC™ Platform.

Three TriTAC clinical programs (HPN424, HPN536 and HPN328) have shown tumor size reductions or stable disease, and meaningful treatment duration.

All four clinical programs demonstrate half-life extension, target engagement and T cell activation.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. represents 31.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $681.03 million with the latest information. HARP stock price has been found in the range of $15.33 to $19.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 221.37K shares, HARP reached a trading volume of 1408650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on HARP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for HARP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.34.

Trading performance analysis for HARP stock

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.79. With this latest performance, HARP shares dropped by -29.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HARP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.39 for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.67, while it was recorded at 19.72 for the last single week of trading, and 17.96 for the last 200 days.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP] shares currently have an operating margin of -294.26. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -286.10.

Return on Total Capital for HARP is now -58.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.10. Additionally, HARP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP] managed to generate an average of -$639,846 per employee.Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HARP.

An analysis of insider ownership at Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP]

There are presently around $423 million, or 82.40% of HARP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HARP stocks are: MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,898,422, which is approximately -50% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,238,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.36 million in HARP stocks shares; and NEW LEAF VENTURE PARTNERS, L.L.C., currently with $46.33 million in HARP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HARP] by around 8,725,222 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 5,873,538 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 12,047,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,646,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HARP stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,744,997 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 374,562 shares during the same period.