Market cap of Custom Truck One Source Inc. [CTOS] reaches 2.36B – now what?

Custom Truck One Source Inc. [NYSE: CTOS] plunged by -$1.14 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $10.85 during the day while it closed the day at $9.70. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS, “CTOS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of specialty equipment to the electric utility, telecom, rail and other infrastructure-related end markets, reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

On April 1, 2021, the Company, formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. (“Nesco”), through its subsidiary, closed on the acquisition of Custom Truck One Source, L.P. (“Custom Truck”) (the “Acquisition”). The combination creates a leading, one-stop shop for specialty equipment serving highly attractive and growing infrastructure end markets, including transmission and distribution (“T&D”), telecom, rail and other national infrastructure initiatives. The financial data below reflects only the standalone results of Nesco prior to the closing of the Acquisition. Results for the combined companies following the Acquisition are expected to be provided at a later date.

Custom Truck One Source Inc. stock has also loss -8.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTOS stock has inclined by 19.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 61.67% and gained 31.61% year-on date.

The market cap for CTOS stock reached $2.36 billion, with 48.62 million shares outstanding and 44.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 220.97K shares, CTOS reached a trading volume of 1039772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Custom Truck One Source Inc. [CTOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTOS shares is $11.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Custom Truck One Source Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTOS in the course of the last twelve months was 64.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CTOS stock trade performance evaluation

Custom Truck One Source Inc. [CTOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.58. With this latest performance, CTOS shares dropped by -7.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 218.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.92 for Custom Truck One Source Inc. [CTOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.92, while it was recorded at 10.46 for the last single week of trading, and 6.99 for the last 200 days.

Custom Truck One Source Inc. [CTOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Custom Truck One Source Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Custom Truck One Source Inc. [CTOS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Custom Truck One Source Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -285.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTOS.

Custom Truck One Source Inc. [CTOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $374 million, or 16.00% of CTOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTOS stocks are: ECP CONTROLCO, LLC with ownership of 25,738,988, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,440,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.97 million in CTOS stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $13.31 million in CTOS stock with ownership of nearly 4.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

34 institutional holders increased their position in Custom Truck One Source Inc. [NYSE:CTOS] by around 4,200,766 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 6,633,813 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 27,684,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,519,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTOS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,659,701 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 5,705,054 shares during the same period.