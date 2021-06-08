Market cap of CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] reaches 109.63M – now what?

CPS Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: CPSH] surged by $1.3 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $8.08 during the day while it closed the day at $7.91. The company report on May 20, 2021 that CPS Technologies Corporation Receives Additional HybridTech Armor® Panels Order For U.S. Aircraft Carriers.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) announced the receipt of an additional purchase order for HybridTech Armor® Panels to be installed as part of an integrated ballistic protection system on U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carriers from Kinetic Protection, the Navy’s prime contractor. The HybridTech Armor® panels are an essential component that protects sailors manning crew-served weapons stations aboard the Naval fleet. The value of this second purchase order for four additional ship sets is $5.8M.

This proprietary metal-encapsulated ceramic armor system developed with Kinetic Protection in collaboration with the U.S. Navy provides the optimal combination of ballistic protection, light weight, and environmental durability in extreme maritime environments. The panels do not degrade in salt spray or sunlight. The integrated armor system containing HybridTech Armor® Panels is modular, allowing for easy system configuration to specific crew-served weapons stations on the ship. HybridTech Armor® Panels are covered by multiple patents owned by CPS.

CPS Technologies Corporation stock has also gained 23.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CPSH stock has declined by -42.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 262.84% and gained 184.53% year-on date.

The market cap for CPSH stock reached $109.63 million, with 13.58 million shares outstanding and 9.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 797.92K shares, CPSH reached a trading volume of 1436423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CPS Technologies Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPSH in the course of the last twelve months was 78.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.98. With this latest performance, CPSH shares gained by 15.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 262.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 425.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.89 for CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.07, while it was recorded at 6.83 for the last single week of trading, and 6.89 for the last 200 days.

CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.38 and a Gross Margin at +19.98. CPS Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.35.

Return on Total Capital for CPSH is now 13.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.74. Additionally, CPSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] managed to generate an average of $8,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.41.CPS Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13 million, or 11.60% of CPSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 464,756, which is approximately 144.889% of the company’s market cap and around 12.20% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 242,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 million in CPSH stocks shares; and CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC, currently with $1.75 million in CPSH stock with ownership of nearly -9.82% of the company’s market capitalization.

26 institutional holders increased their position in CPS Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:CPSH] by around 997,783 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 206,628 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 455,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,660,208 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPSH stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 538,371 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.