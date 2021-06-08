Market cap of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] reaches 338.08M – now what?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.66 during the day while it closed the day at $2.55. The company report on June 7, 2021 that Citius Pharmaceuticals to be Added to Russell 2000® Index.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Citius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CTXR), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products with a focus on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products and stem cell therapy, announced that it is set to be added to the Russell 2000® Index at the conclusion of the Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution, effective at the opening of the U.S. equity markets on June 28, 2021.

“Our inclusion in the Russell index is an important milestone for Citius that reflects the continued progress we are making to develop and commercialize first-in-class treatment options for patients around the world. We welcome the enhanced visibility of our diversified pipeline and long-term growth potential, and look forward to sharing our future milestones with a broader investment community,” said Myron Holubiak, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citius.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 11.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTXR stock has inclined by 43.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 125.66% and gained 150.00% year-on date.

The market cap for CTXR stock reached $338.08 million, with 96.00 million shares outstanding and 68.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.50M shares, CTXR reached a trading volume of 11336666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.84. With this latest performance, CTXR shares gained by 16.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 167.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.97 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.03, while it was recorded at 2.37 for the last single week of trading, and 1.43 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for CTXR is now -59.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.02. Additionally, CTXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] managed to generate an average of -$1,754,808 per employee.Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 35.20 and a Current Ratio set at 35.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTXR.

There are presently around $28 million, or 13.30% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,066,235, which is approximately 570.919% of the company’s market cap and around 9.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,928,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.92 million in CTXR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.52 million in CTXR stock with ownership of nearly 4548.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR] by around 9,322,510 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 212,121 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,553,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,087,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXR stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,963,499 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 198,221 shares during the same period.