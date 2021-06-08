Market Analysts see Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] falling to $24. Time to buy?

Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE: RKT] price surged by 0.66 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Rocket Companies to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Technology Conference.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) (“Rocket Companies” or the “Company”), a Detroit-based holding company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage and financial services businesses – including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes and Rocket Auto – announced that Vice Chairman and CEO Jay Farner will participate in a fireside chat as part of Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Technology Conference. The conversation will begin at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available online at ir.rocketcompanies.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website within 24 hours of the conclusion of the event and will remain on the site for one year.

A sum of 7569808 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.87M shares. Rocket Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $20.2128 and dropped to a low of $19.54 until finishing in the latest session at $19.90.

The one-year RKT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.3. The average equity rating for RKT stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $20.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Rocket Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on RKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

RKT Stock Performance Analysis:

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.37. With this latest performance, RKT shares gained by 4.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.51% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.33 for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.53, while it was recorded at 19.48 for the last single week of trading, and 21.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rocket Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +65.76 and a Gross Margin at +99.51. Rocket Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.31.

Return on Total Capital for RKT is now 36.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5,599.09. Additionally, RKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,409.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

RKT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rocket Companies Inc. go to 43.66%.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,451 million, or 53.90% of RKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 9,548,827, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,376,505 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.89 million in RKT stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $111.78 million in RKT stock with ownership of nearly -47.469% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE:RKT] by around 16,317,185 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 27,411,415 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 29,165,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,894,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKT stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,912,132 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 8,121,409 shares during the same period.