Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] is 135.29% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] traded at a high on 06/07/21, posting a 8.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.60. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Luokung Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung” or the “Company”), a leading interactive location-based services and big data processing technology company based in China, announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The annual report can be accessed at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Luokung will provide a hard copy of its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to its IR representatives stated below, or in email to ir@luokung.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7820642 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Luokung Technology Corp. stands at 8.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.30%.

The market cap for LKCO stock reached $480.86 million, with 211.37 million shares outstanding and 181.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.42M shares, LKCO reached a trading volume of 7820642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has LKCO stock performed recently?

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.38. With this latest performance, LKCO shares dropped by -4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 161.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.98 for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2809, while it was recorded at 1.4840 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8912 for the last 200 days.

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -200.57 and a Gross Margin at +3.53. Luokung Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -218.28.

Return on Total Capital for LKCO is now -39.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.78. Additionally, LKCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] managed to generate an average of -$221,476 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Luokung Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]

There are presently around $7 million, or 4.10% of LKCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKCO stocks are: SICART ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 3,645,941, which is approximately 16.946% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 328,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.53 million in LKCO stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.4 million in LKCO stock with ownership of nearly 333.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:LKCO] by around 1,214,862 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 556,162 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,723,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,495,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKCO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 495,359 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 532,315 shares during the same period.