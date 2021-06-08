KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF] Is Currently 20.18 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

KBS Fashion Group Limited [NASDAQ: KBSF] gained 20.18% or 0.68 points to close at $4.05 with a heavy trading volume of 4190505 shares. The company report on May 18, 2021 that KBSF Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020.

Luxventure, its Social Media Based Cross-border E-Commerce Platform, reached USD1,335,374 in Revenue since Third Quarter 2020 Launch, an increase of 1,335,374%.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (“KBS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KBSF), a leading fully-integrated casual menswear company in China and the operator of Luxventure, a social media platform, announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 17, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

It opened the trading session at $3.43, the shares rose to $4.94 and dropped to $3.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KBSF points out that the company has recorded 26.56% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -145.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 335.82K shares, KBSF reached to a volume of 4190505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KBS Fashion Group Limited is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBSF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06.

Trading performance analysis for KBSF stock

KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.73. With this latest performance, KBSF shares gained by 26.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBSF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.00 for KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.20, while it was recorded at 3.44 for the last single week of trading, and 2.98 for the last 200 days.

KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.92 and a Gross Margin at +30.85. KBS Fashion Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.63.

Return on Total Capital for KBSF is now 0.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.00. Additionally, KBSF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF] managed to generate an average of -$535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.KBS Fashion Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF]

There are presently around $1 million, or 11.20% of KBSF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBSF stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 227,219, which is approximately 83.536% of the company’s market cap and around 26.56% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 31,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in KBSF stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $47000.0 in KBSF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in KBS Fashion Group Limited [NASDAQ:KBSF] by around 151,215 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 125,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBSF stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,797 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.