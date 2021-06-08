JP Morgan lifts Uxin Limited [UXIN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Uxin Limited [NASDAQ: UXIN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.60% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 29.73%. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Uxin Reports Unaudited Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Highlights for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, UXIN stock rose by 190.91%. The one-year Uxin Limited stock forecast points to a potential downside of -74.55. The average equity rating for UXIN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.35 billion, with 369.95 million shares outstanding and 183.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.20M shares, UXIN stock reached a trading volume of 9404834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Uxin Limited [UXIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UXIN shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UXIN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Uxin Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Uxin Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uxin Limited is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for UXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.30.

UXIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Uxin Limited [UXIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.73. With this latest performance, UXIN shares gained by 71.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 266.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 190.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.16 for Uxin Limited [UXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.45, while it was recorded at 4.44 for the last single week of trading, and 1.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uxin Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uxin Limited [UXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -70.66 and a Gross Margin at +56.59. Uxin Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -83.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -284.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.84.

Uxin Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

UXIN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uxin Limited posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UXIN.

Uxin Limited [UXIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $287 million, or 30.60% of UXIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UXIN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 37,399,103, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.12% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 10,121,028 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.58 million in UXIN stocks shares; and HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $11.03 million in UXIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uxin Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Uxin Limited [NASDAQ:UXIN] by around 3,870,250 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,298,095 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 54,521,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,689,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UXIN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,342,851 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 172,850 shares during the same period.