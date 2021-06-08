JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] fell -37.95% so far this year. What now?

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE: JKS] slipped around -2.82 points on Monday, while shares priced at $38.39 at the close of the session, down -6.84%. The company report on June 2, 2021 that JinkoSolar Recognized as Top Performer for PVEL’s 2021 PV Module Reliability Scorecard for Seventh Consecutive Time.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the “Company,” or “JinkoSolar”) (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, announced that it was ranked Top Performer in PV Evolution Labs’ (PVEL) 2021 PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the seventh consecutive time. JinkoSolar is one of only two manufacturers to have been recognized as a Top Performer every time since 2014.

PVEL’s PV Module Reliability Scorecard is based on its Product Qualification Program (PQP), which provides independent, long-term reliability and performance data that developers, investors, and asset owners use for their projects.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stock is now -37.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JKS Stock saw the intraday high of $41.21 and lowest of $38.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 90.20, which means current price is +35.22% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, JKS reached a trading volume of 1634007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JKS shares is $38.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $55, while UBS kept a Sell rating on JKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for JKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.57.

How has JKS stock performed recently?

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.86. With this latest performance, JKS shares gained by 20.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.11 for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.75, while it was recorded at 40.19 for the last single week of trading, and 49.37 for the last 200 days.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.41 and a Gross Margin at +17.57. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.66.

Return on Total Capital for JKS is now 5.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 276.51. Additionally, JKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] managed to generate an average of $1,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. go to 25.87%.

Insider trade positions for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]

There are presently around $747 million, or 47.40% of JKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JKS stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 2,750,439, which is approximately 2.005% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 1,790,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.75 million in JKS stocks shares; and HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB, currently with $49.2 million in JKS stock with ownership of nearly 7.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE:JKS] by around 4,514,986 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 8,490,969 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 6,446,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,451,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JKS stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,594,309 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,346,444 shares during the same period.