Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] Revenue clocked in at $6.50 million, down -4.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $8.58 during the day while it closed the day at $8.44. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Geneos Therapeutics Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program.

Highlighting its Phase Ib/IIa trial in advanced hepatocellular cancer and a case study for treatment of anaplastic astrocytoma at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

Data from first 10 patients in the HCC trial demonstrates clinical responses.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 11.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INO stock has declined by -5.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.59% and lost -4.63% year-on date.

The market cap for INO stock reached $1.76 billion, with 208.31 million shares outstanding and 204.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.62M shares, INO reached a trading volume of 6593376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 270.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49.

INO stock trade performance evaluation

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.79. With this latest performance, INO shares gained by 29.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.75 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.76, while it was recorded at 7.93 for the last single week of trading, and 10.54 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1760.60. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2245.39.

Return on Total Capital for INO is now -43.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.47. Additionally, INO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] managed to generate an average of -$635,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.20 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -388.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $633 million, or 36.40% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,515,053, which is approximately 22.974% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,489,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.97 million in INO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $69.68 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly -7.184% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 17,672,886 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 6,919,254 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 50,447,860 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,040,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,017,560 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,167,227 shares during the same period.