India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] is 8.33% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

India Globalization Capital Inc. [AMEX: IGC] traded at a high on 06/07/21, posting a 21.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.69. The company report on June 8, 2021 that IGC Completes Cohort 2 of its Phase 1 THC-Based Clinical Trial on Alzheimer’s Patients.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (“IGC”) (NYSE American: IGC) announces that it has completed Cohort 2 of its Phase 1 clinical trial on IGC’s tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”)-based investigational new drug, IGC-AD1, intended to alleviate the symptoms of individuals suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. As previously disclosed, IGC submitted IGC-AD1 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) under Section 505(i) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. IGC received approval to proceed with the trial from the FDA on July 30, 2020.

As previously announced, for Cohort 1, we administered one dose of the investigational new drug IGC-AD1 per day to trial participants. We increased the dosage to two doses of IGC-AD1 per day in Cohort 2, which was conducted from early February 2021 through mid-May 2021. The Data and Safety Monitoring Committee (“DSMC”) for IGC’s clinical trial, having reviewed the data obtained through Cohort 1 and Cohort 2, recommended progressing to Cohort 3, which consists of administering three doses per day. Participants are monitored daily for safety and certain behavioral changes using, among others, the Neuropsychiatric Inventory (NPI) scale and the Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS). The Phase 1 clinical trial on Alzheimer’s patients is currently anticipated to conclude during the July through September 2021 timeframe.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19910375 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of India Globalization Capital Inc. stands at 11.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.42%.

The market cap for IGC stock reached $70.76 million, with 41.30 million shares outstanding and 34.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, IGC reached a trading volume of 19910375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for India Globalization Capital Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for IGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 88.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.01. With this latest performance, IGC shares gained by 14.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 180.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.54 for India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5270, while it was recorded at 1.4780 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5502 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -168.57 and a Gross Margin at -0.47. India Globalization Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -179.64.

Return on Total Capital for IGC is now -22.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.02. Additionally, IGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] managed to generate an average of -$146,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.India Globalization Capital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

There are presently around $8 million, or 10.80% of IGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IGC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 910,966, which is approximately 0.192% of the company’s market cap and around 13.80% of the total institutional ownership; DAVY GLOBAL FUND MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 835,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 million in IGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.21 million in IGC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in India Globalization Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in India Globalization Capital Inc. [AMEX:IGC] by around 1,448,556 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 251,018 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,752,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,452,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IGC stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,052,561 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 96,242 shares during the same period.