Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] is 3.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE: HBM] traded at a low on 06/07/21, posting a -5.75 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.21. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Hudbay Announces Release of its 18th Annual Sustainability Report.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) announced the release of its integrated annual and sustainability report (“Annual Sustainability Report”). The Annual Sustainability Report provides transparency and progress on key accomplishments and initiatives in 2020. Hudbay believes that continuously improving how the company manages the social, environmental and economic risks, impacts and opportunities associated with its activities is critical for the company’s long-term success.

Hudbay’s 2020 Annual Sustainability Report disclosures were mapped to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals & Mining industry standard and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Hudbay also provides disclosure through the CDP Climate, Water, and Forests questionnaires.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2190415 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hudbay Minerals Inc. stands at 4.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.18%.

The market cap for HBM stock reached $1.88 billion, with 261.42 million shares outstanding and 172.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, HBM reached a trading volume of 2190415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBM shares is $10.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudbay Minerals Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11.

How has HBM stock performed recently?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.76. With this latest performance, HBM shares dropped by -16.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 132.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.71 for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.70, while it was recorded at 7.53 for the last single week of trading, and 6.32 for the last 200 days.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.89 and a Gross Margin at +0.67. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.35.

Return on Total Capital for HBM is now -1.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.55. Additionally, HBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] managed to generate an average of -$86,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.

Earnings analysis for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hudbay Minerals Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBM.

Insider trade positions for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]

There are presently around $1,268 million, or 72.90% of HBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBM stocks are: WATERTON GLOBAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 43,855,287, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; GMT CAPITAL CORP, holding 37,892,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $273.2 million in HBM stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $129.5 million in HBM stock with ownership of nearly -26.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudbay Minerals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE:HBM] by around 16,810,568 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 19,052,124 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 140,026,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,889,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBM stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,695,447 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,969,495 shares during the same period.