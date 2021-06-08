For Skillz Inc. [SKLZ], Analyst sees a rise to $17. What next?

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] price surged by 8.71 percent to reach at $1.77. The company report on June 8, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Skillz Inc. – SKLZ.

The investigation concerns whether Skillz and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

The investigation concerns whether Skillz and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

A sum of 22141976 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 22.26M shares. Skillz Inc. shares reached a high of $22.81 and dropped to a low of $19.66 until finishing in the latest session at $22.08.

The one-year SKLZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.88. The average equity rating for SKLZ stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKLZ shares is $25.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Skillz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Skillz Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on SKLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

SKLZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.96. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares gained by 43.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.25 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.01, while it was recorded at 20.43 for the last single week of trading, and 19.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Skillz Inc. Fundamentals:

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.30 and a Current Ratio set at 18.30.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,150 million, or 50.60% of SKLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKLZ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 33,789,952, which is approximately 62.941% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES XI, LLC, holding 23,284,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $514.12 million in SKLZ stocks shares; and ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC, currently with $507.02 million in SKLZ stock with ownership of nearly -1.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

155 institutional holders increased their position in Skillz Inc. [NYSE:SKLZ] by around 82,793,104 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 25,542,296 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 79,625,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,961,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKLZ stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,336,066 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 14,485,031 shares during the same period.