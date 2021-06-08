For Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT], Analyst sees a rise to $43. What next?

Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.13% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.23%. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Riot Blockchain Completes Acquisition of Whinstone US, Creating Leading North American Bitcoin Mining Company.

US-based Bitcoin miner Riot Blockchain has closed its acquisition of Whinstone US, the owner and operator of North America’s largest Bitcoin mining and hosting facility.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot”, “Riot Blockchain” or the “Company”) announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Whinstone US (“Whinstone”) from Northern Data (XETRA: NB2). The total consideration paid in the transaction was 11.8 million shares of Riot common stock and $80 million in cash, funded with cash on the balance sheet.

Over the last 12 months, RIOT stock rose by 1008.46%. The one-year Riot Blockchain Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.24. The average equity rating for RIOT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.35 billion, with 83.16 million shares outstanding and 70.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.87M shares, RIOT stock reached a trading volume of 8558116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $44.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Riot Blockchain Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Blockchain Inc. is set at 3.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 71.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38.

RIOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.23. With this latest performance, RIOT shares dropped by -13.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 198.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1008.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.83 for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.70, while it was recorded at 29.10 for the last single week of trading, and 23.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Riot Blockchain Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.79 and a Gross Margin at +11.06. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -104.91.

Return on Total Capital for RIOT is now -5.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] managed to generate an average of -$1,584,250 per employee.Riot Blockchain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.20 and a Current Ratio set at 37.20.

RIOT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Riot Blockchain Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -82.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Blockchain Inc. go to 20.00%.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $540 million, or 22.40% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,208,559, which is approximately 58.244% of the company’s market cap and around 14.80% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,427,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.95 million in RIOT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $43.45 million in RIOT stock with ownership of nearly 95.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Riot Blockchain Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT] by around 6,569,999 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 3,736,617 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 8,434,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,741,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIOT stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,572,795 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 742,183 shares during the same period.