For Morgan Stanley [MS], Analyst sees a rise to $91. What next?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] closed the trading session at $93.21 on 06/07/21. The day's price range saw the stock hit a low of $92.74, while the highest price level was $94.27.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 36.01 percent and weekly performance of 2.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 45.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.39M shares, MS reached to a volume of 6745027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $92.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 63.90.

MS stock trade performance evaluation

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.48. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 7.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.25 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.00, while it was recorded at 93.08 for the last single week of trading, and 68.47 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.41. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.08.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 291.40. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 212.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $161,706 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 4.69%.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $148,522 million, or 66.80% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 132,338,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.34 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.28 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -3.754% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 727 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 73,787,629 shares. Additionally, 732 investors decreased positions by around 143,850,202 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 1,375,772,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,593,410,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 183 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,869,761 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 29,230,759 shares during the same period.