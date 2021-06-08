EXFO Inc. [EXFO] Stock trading around $5.93 per share: What’s Next?

EXFO Inc. [NASDAQ: EXFO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 60.27% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 60.27%. The company report on June 7, 2021 that IIROC Trade Resumption – EXF.

Trading resumes in:.

Company: EXFO Inc.

Over the last 12 months, EXFO stock rose by 83.02%. The one-year EXFO Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -26.17. The average equity rating for EXFO stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $333.68 million, with 55.94 million shares outstanding and 21.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.33K shares, EXFO stock reached a trading volume of 3425927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EXFO Inc. [EXFO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXFO shares is $4.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXFO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for EXFO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2016, representing the official price target for EXFO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4.25 to $4, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on EXFO stock. On October 05, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for EXFO shares from 4.50 to 4.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EXFO Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXFO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXFO in the course of the last twelve months was 40.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

EXFO Stock Performance Analysis:

EXFO Inc. [EXFO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.27. With this latest performance, EXFO shares gained by 59.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXFO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.20 for EXFO Inc. [EXFO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.88, while it was recorded at 4.12 for the last single week of trading, and 3.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EXFO Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EXFO Inc. [EXFO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.91 and a Gross Margin at +51.33. EXFO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.58.

Return on Total Capital for EXFO is now -3.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EXFO Inc. [EXFO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.55. Additionally, EXFO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EXFO Inc. [EXFO] managed to generate an average of -$7,078 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.EXFO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

EXFO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EXFO Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 433.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXFO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXFO Inc. go to 5.00%.

EXFO Inc. [EXFO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34 million, or 26.90% of EXFO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXFO stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 1,312,893, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 61.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,045,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.2 million in EXFO stocks shares; and HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $5.53 million in EXFO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EXFO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in EXFO Inc. [NASDAQ:EXFO] by around 1,758,145 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,411,777 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,536,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,705,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXFO stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,638,193 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 623,231 shares during the same period.