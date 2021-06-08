Evercore ISI slashes price target on fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] – find out why.

fuboTV Inc. [NYSE: FUBO] gained 12.94% on the last trading session, reaching $30.46 price per share at the time. The company report on June 7, 2021 that fuboTV Launches On LG Smart TVs In U.S.

Sports-Focused Live TV Streaming Platform Delivers Access To Top Leagues & Teams and More Than 100 Live TV Channels.

LG Electronics announced the launch of the fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) app on its webOS Smart TVs (2018-2021 models) in the U.S., including its award-winning, best-in-class LG OLED TV lineup.

fuboTV Inc. represents 142.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.34 billion with the latest information. FUBO stock price has been found in the range of $27.62 to $31.4397.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.47M shares, FUBO reached a trading volume of 21403922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $39.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barrington Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on FUBO stock. On December 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FUBO shares from 30 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22.

Trading performance analysis for FUBO stock

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.31. With this latest performance, FUBO shares gained by 78.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 168.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.97 for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.29, while it was recorded at 27.53 for the last single week of trading, and 24.23 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -106.07 and a Gross Margin at -27.87. fuboTV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -261.93.

Return on Total Capital for FUBO is now -49.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -128.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -136.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.28. Additionally, FUBO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] managed to generate an average of -$2,592,423 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.fuboTV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]

There are presently around $1,322 million, or 31.00% of FUBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,562,627, which is approximately 70.452% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 5,576,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.84 million in FUBO stocks shares; and DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, currently with $130.84 million in FUBO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in fuboTV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in fuboTV Inc. [NYSE:FUBO] by around 16,892,761 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 29,138,103 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,620,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,409,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUBO stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,484,214 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 16,304,032 shares during the same period.