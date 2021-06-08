Euroseas Ltd. [ESEA] Stock trading around $20.85 per share: What’s Next?

Euroseas Ltd. [NASDAQ: ESEA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 28.62% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 32.63%. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Euroseas Ltd. Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021.

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, the “Company” or “Euroseas”), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced its results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:.

Over the last 12 months, ESEA stock rose by 592.69%. The one-year Euroseas Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.76. The average equity rating for ESEA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $146.16 million, with 6.71 million shares outstanding and 2.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 128.81K shares, ESEA stock reached a trading volume of 1360728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Euroseas Ltd. [ESEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESEA shares is $24.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Euroseas Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Euroseas Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.50 to $3, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on ESEA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Euroseas Ltd. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

ESEA Stock Performance Analysis:

Euroseas Ltd. [ESEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.63. With this latest performance, ESEA shares gained by 25.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 349.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 592.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.41 for Euroseas Ltd. [ESEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.26, while it was recorded at 17.59 for the last single week of trading, and 7.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Euroseas Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Euroseas Ltd. [ESEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.02 and a Gross Margin at +23.65. Euroseas Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.58.

Return on Total Capital for ESEA is now 3.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Euroseas Ltd. [ESEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 196.20. Additionally, ESEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Euroseas Ltd. [ESEA] managed to generate an average of $12,669 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Euroseas Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

ESEA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Euroseas Ltd. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 281.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Euroseas Ltd. go to 5.00%.

Euroseas Ltd. [ESEA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 4.30% of ESEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESEA stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 136,577, which is approximately -11.947% of the company’s market cap and around 34.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 112,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.35 million in ESEA stocks shares; and SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, currently with $0.71 million in ESEA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Euroseas Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Euroseas Ltd. [NASDAQ:ESEA] by around 36,424 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 42,817 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 206,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 285,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESEA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,095 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 24,287 shares during the same period.