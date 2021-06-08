Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC] is -33.52% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Eros STX Global Corporation [NYSE: ESGC] loss -6.92% on the last trading session, reaching $1.21 price per share at the time. The company report on June 2, 2021 that Eros Now Expands Existing AVOD Partnership with Xfinite’s Mzaalo Platform.

Eros Now, a leading over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) (“ErosSTX” or “the Company”), a global entertainment company, announced details of its amended partnership with Mzaalo, a gamified video streaming service owned by Xfinite Global Plc (“Xfinite”). The partnership further establishes Eros Now’s footprint in advertising video on-demand (AVOD), a still-developing segment of the India streaming market that has significant growth potential, while allowing Eros Now to continue building its core subscription video on-demand (SVOD) service. This agreement, given Xfinite’s innovative business model, also provides ErosSTX with positive optionality on the potential growth in digital assets and blockchain technology.

Commenting on the announcement, Ali Hussein, CEO of Eros Now, says: “One of our strategic imperatives is to fully monetize the Eros Now platform. A key aspect of our strategy is to expand into ad-supported streaming and this partnership with Mzaalo does just that. We have an opportunity to monetize the more the 224 million Eros Now registered users who are fans of our content offering but are also price conscious. Mzaalo joins our already-substantial ecosystem of Eros Now distribution partners, including Bharti Airtel, BSNL, Tata Sky, Apple, Amazon and Roku – just to highlight a few. The Mzaalo agreement is purposefully structured to provide ErosSTX with an appropriate mix of fixed and guaranteed cash payments and variable revenue participation as Mzaalo scales. We are excited about the growth opportunity this partnership represents.”.

Eros STX Global Corporation represents 357.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $432.25 million with the latest information. ESGC stock price has been found in the range of $1.16 to $1.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.83M shares, ESGC reached a trading volume of 13375865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eros STX Global Corporation is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08.

Trading performance analysis for ESGC stock

Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, ESGC shares gained by 10.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.60 for Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3806, while it was recorded at 1.2600 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0004 for the last 200 days.

Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.02 and a Gross Margin at +46.85. Eros STX Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -269.53.

Return on Total Capital for ESGC is now 5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -92.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.47. Additionally, ESGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC] managed to generate an average of -$1,232,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eros STX Global Corporation posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESGC.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC]

There are presently around $105 million, or 32.03% of ESGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESGC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,620,928, which is approximately 71.984% of the company’s market cap and around 11.31% of the total institutional ownership; RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 10,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.71 million in ESGC stocks shares; and JEEREDDI INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $12.14 million in ESGC stock with ownership of nearly 28.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eros STX Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Eros STX Global Corporation [NYSE:ESGC] by around 43,790,398 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 76,834,185 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 34,139,256 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,485,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESGC stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,509,789 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 3,580,706 shares during the same period.