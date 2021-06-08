Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] Stock trading around $3.15 per share: What’s Next?

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CYCN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.25% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.78%. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Cyclerion Therapeutics Announces Global Licensing Agreement with Akebia Therapeutics for Praliciguat.

Cyclerion eligible to receive up to $585 million in potential future development and commercial milestone payments, and tiered sales-based royalties.

Praliciguat out-licensing further enables Cyclerion’s strategic focus on CNS, including first-in-class CNS-penetrant sGC stimulators CY6463 and CY3018.

Over the last 12 months, CYCN stock dropped by -41.56%. The average equity rating for CYCN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $108.93 million, with 34.08 million shares outstanding and 28.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 603.26K shares, CYCN stock reached a trading volume of 6987374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 83.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

CYCN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, CYCN shares gained by 26.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.88 for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.84, while it was recorded at 3.26 for the last single week of trading, and 3.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3355.18. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3388.59.

Return on Total Capital for CYCN is now -55.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.87. Additionally, CYCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] managed to generate an average of -$2,288,294 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

CYCN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYCN.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $71 million, or 68.40% of CYCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYCN stocks are: SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP with ownership of 6,196,063, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,726,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.59 million in CYCN stocks shares; and MFN PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $7.65 million in CYCN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CYCN] by around 1,490,009 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 968,444 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 19,950,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,408,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYCN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 475,259 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 223,891 shares during the same period.