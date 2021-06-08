Credicorp Ltd. [BAP] Is Currently -9.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Credicorp Ltd. [NYSE: BAP] loss -9.95% or -14.87 points to close at $134.64 with a heavy trading volume of 1999510 shares. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Credicorp Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 7, 2021 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78311.

It opened the trading session at $139.28, the shares rose to $141.81 and dropped to $131.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BAP points out that the company has recorded -18.18% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 669.85K shares, BAP reached to a volume of 1999510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Credicorp Ltd. [BAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAP shares is $162.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Credicorp Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Credicorp Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on BAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credicorp Ltd. is set at 5.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 140.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAP in the course of the last twelve months was 3.40.

Trading performance analysis for BAP stock

Credicorp Ltd. [BAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, BAP shares gained by 15.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.62 for Credicorp Ltd. [BAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.53, while it was recorded at 141.18 for the last single week of trading, and 141.26 for the last 200 days.

Credicorp Ltd. [BAP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Credicorp Ltd. [BAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.28. Credicorp Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.89.

Return on Total Capital for BAP is now 0.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Credicorp Ltd. [BAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 207.89. Additionally, BAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.07.

Credicorp Ltd. [BAP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Credicorp Ltd. posted -2.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -201.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Credicorp Ltd. go to -0.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Credicorp Ltd. [BAP]

There are presently around $7,173 million, or 64.80% of BAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,908,431, which is approximately 7.1% of the company’s market cap and around 36.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,833,853 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $516.19 million in BAP stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $448.4 million in BAP stock with ownership of nearly 32.839% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Credicorp Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Credicorp Ltd. [NYSE:BAP] by around 5,507,998 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 5,192,077 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 42,571,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,272,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAP stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,761,128 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 287,816 shares during the same period.