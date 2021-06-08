Cowen lifts QuantumScape Corporation [QS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] gained 6.16% or 1.76 points to close at $30.33 with a heavy trading volume of 15939353 shares. The company report on May 24, 2021 that QuantumScape Names Celina Mikolajczak Vice President of Manufacturing Engineering.

Bringing high-volume battery manufacturing expertise to leadership team.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS, or “QuantumScape”) announced the appointment of Celina Mikolajczak as Vice President of Manufacturing Engineering. In this role, Mikolajczak will lead the transition of the company’s tools and manufacturing processes from research and development to production. One of her primary projects will be helping deploy high-throughput continuous-flow processes at QS-0, QuantumScape’s pre-pilot line facility in San Jose. QS-0 will feature a high-automation line capable of building over 200,000 cells per year for use in electric test vehicles.

It opened the trading session at $28.72, the shares rose to $30.86 and dropped to $28.3094, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QS points out that the company has recorded -21.32% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -211.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.78M shares, QS reached to a volume of 15939353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $49.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 2.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80.

Trading performance analysis for QS stock

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.15. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -2.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.32% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.42 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.61, while it was recorded at 28.52 for the last single week of trading, and 37.71 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for QS is now -30.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -641.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -672.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -271.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.54. Additionally, QS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] managed to generate an average of -$5,880,339 per employee.QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 72.20 and a Current Ratio set at 72.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at QuantumScape Corporation [QS]

There are presently around $1,978 million, or 31.60% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,108,858, which is approximately 1272.964% of the company’s market cap and around 28.80% of the total institutional ownership; BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE LELAND STANFORD JUNIOR UNIVERSITY, holding 7,794,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $236.41 million in QS stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $197.15 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuantumScape Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 34,843,856 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 32,719,790 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 2,338,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,225,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,998,345 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 8,051,020 shares during the same period.