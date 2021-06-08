Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX] Revenue clocked in at $3.40 million, up 235.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX: BTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.51% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.38%. The company report on June 2, 2021 that Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Establishes Research and Development Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Co-locates with technology developers Factor Bioscience and Novellus Therapeutics.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX) (“Brooklyn”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine and gene editing/cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic disorders, announced it has established a research and development center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to pursue its mRNA-based gene editing and cellular therapies. The company has co-located with Factor Bioscience Limited (“Factor”) and Novellus Therapeutics Limited (“Novellus”), from which Brooklyn has acquired an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize certain cell-based therapies to treat cancer and rare blood disorders, including sickle cell disease, based on the patented technology and know-how of Factor and Novellus.

Over the last 12 months, BTX stock rose by 448.54%.

The market cap for the stock reached $724.15 million, with 27.80 million shares outstanding and 17.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.30M shares, BTX stock reached a trading volume of 3506810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. is set at 7.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 212.98.

BTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.38. With this latest performance, BTX shares dropped by -61.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 268.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 448.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.91 for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX], while it was recorded at 17.41 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.09 and a Gross Margin at +46.41. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.12.

Return on Total Capital for BTX is now -76.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 245.59. Additionally, BTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX] managed to generate an average of -$200,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.40% of BTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTX stocks are: EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 46,826, which is approximately 33.172% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 22,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in BTX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.3 million in BTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX:BTX] by around 83,047 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 8,214 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 58,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,650 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 8,124 shares during the same period.