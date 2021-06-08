Bernstein lifts Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] plunged by -$2.12 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $218.40 during the day while it closed the day at $216.90. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Alibaba Group Announces March Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Results.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988, “Alibaba” or “Alibaba Group”) announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

“Alibaba achieved a historic milestone of one billion annual active consumers globally in the fiscal year ended March 2021,” said Daniel Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group. “Our overall business delivered strong growth on a healthy foundation, with the Alibaba Ecosystem generating a record US$1.2 trillion in GMV during this fiscal year. Such achievements were built on top of clear value propositions that we offer to consumers and merchants. We remain very excited about the growth of China’s consumption economy, which is benefiting from the acceleration of digitalization in all aspects of life and work. We will continue to focus on customer experience and value creation through innovation, as we pursue our mission to make it easy to do business anywhere in the digital era.”.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock has also gained 1.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BABA stock has declined by -4.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.74% and lost -6.80% year-on date.

The market cap for BABA stock reached $582.73 billion, with 2.71 billion shares outstanding and 2.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.55M shares, BABA reached a trading volume of 9828279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $297.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $300 to $320. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $275 to $290, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on BABA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 4.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for BABA in the course of the last twelve months was 19.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

BABA stock trade performance evaluation

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, BABA shares dropped by -4.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.51 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 224.64, while it was recorded at 218.41 for the last single week of trading, and 255.67 for the last 200 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.50 and a Gross Margin at +41.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.96.

Return on Total Capital for BABA is now 7.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.91. Additionally, BABA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited posted 2.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 3.72%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $199,103 million, or 36.00% of BABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 83,857,541, which is approximately -4.01% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 50,950,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.05 billion in BABA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.12 billion in BABA stock with ownership of nearly -6.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 970 institutional holders increased their position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE:BABA] by around 69,130,220 shares. Additionally, 946 investors decreased positions by around 169,462,874 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 679,357,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 917,950,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BABA stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,672,330 shares, while 222 institutional investors sold positions of 19,345,408 shares during the same period.