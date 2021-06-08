Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] Revenue clocked in at $3.42 billion, up 1.48% YTD: What’s Next?

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] plunged by -$1.76 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $150.96 during the day while it closed the day at $148.97. The company report on May 24, 2021 that Introducing the Airbnb 2021 Release: 100+ innovations and upgrades across our entire service.

A whole new way for guests to search on Airbnb, a new 10-step process to become a Host, better support for Hosts and guests and much more to meet a new era in travel.

Inspired by the major shift in how people are traveling and anticipating the unprecedented travel rebound, we are introducing more than 100 upgrades to refine and improve every aspect of the Airbnb service, from our website and app to our community support and policies. The Airbnb 2021 Release adds features to give guests even more flexibility when planning their travel and to make it simple for anyone to become a Host.

The market cap for ABNB stock reached $86.69 billion, with 600.96 million shares outstanding and 183.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.94M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 7757825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $172.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on ABNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 6.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 214.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

ABNB stock trade performance evaluation

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.10.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.93 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.43, while it was recorded at 147.84 for the last single week of trading.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.79 and a Gross Margin at +74.07. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.71.

Return on Total Capital for ABNB is now -85.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -115.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -437.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.71. Additionally, ABNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] managed to generate an average of -$819,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,923 million, or 42.10% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 5,833,979, which is approximately 20.153% of the company’s market cap and around 7.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 3,671,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $546.88 million in ABNB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $536.41 million in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly -37.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 455 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 25,123,222 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 23,254,863 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 31,658,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,036,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 281 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,398,908 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 4,773,328 shares during the same period.