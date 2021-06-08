AC Immune SA [ACIU] moved up 27.71: Why It’s Important

AC Immune SA [NASDAQ: ACIU] jumped around 1.74 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.02 at the close of the session, up 27.71%. The company report on June 2, 2021 that AC Immune Provides Update on Alzheimer’s Disease Vaccine Candidates Targeting Pathological Amyloid-Beta.

Optimized vaccine candidate generates enhanced polyclonal antibody response against pyroglutamate Abeta in non-human primates.

Phase 2 interim analysis of ACI-24 confirms good safety and tolerability profile in people with mild Alzheimer’s disease.

AC Immune SA stock is now 55.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACIU Stock saw the intraday high of $8.32 and lowest of $6.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.00, which means current price is +60.72% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 300.77K shares, ACIU reached a trading volume of 9337414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AC Immune SA [ACIU]?

UBS have made an estimate for AC Immune SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2019, representing the official price target for AC Immune SA stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ACIU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AC Immune SA is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACIU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 152.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41.

How has ACIU stock performed recently?

AC Immune SA [ACIU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.69. With this latest performance, ACIU shares gained by 32.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACIU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.04 for AC Immune SA [ACIU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.69, while it was recorded at 6.61 for the last single week of trading, and 6.40 for the last 200 days.

AC Immune SA [ACIU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AC Immune SA [ACIU] shares currently have an operating margin of -405.76. AC Immune SA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -401.28.

Return on Total Capital for ACIU is now -25.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AC Immune SA [ACIU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.03. Additionally, ACIU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AC Immune SA [ACIU] managed to generate an average of -$442,756 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.AC Immune SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.80 and a Current Ratio set at 19.80.

Earnings analysis for AC Immune SA [ACIU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AC Immune SA posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACIU.

Insider trade positions for AC Immune SA [ACIU]

There are presently around $147 million, or 26.10% of ACIU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACIU stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 7,504,579, which is approximately -23.553% of the company’s market cap and around 51.34% of the total institutional ownership; ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,648,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.26 million in ACIU stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $20.96 million in ACIU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AC Immune SA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in AC Immune SA [NASDAQ:ACIU] by around 2,125,196 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 3,660,818 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 12,481,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,267,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACIU stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 388,506 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 421,099 shares during the same period.