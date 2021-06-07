Wolfe Research slashes price target on DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] – find out why.

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] price surged by 19.76 percent to reach at $38.49. The company report on June 4, 2021 that DocuSign Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), which offers the world’s #1 eSignature solution as part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, announced results for its fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2021.

“We’ve increasingly become the way people agree in this emerging anywhere economy—and that’s not only helping organizations continue operations during the pandemic, but helping them realize new and more efficient ways of doing business in the future,” said DocuSign CEO Dan Springer. “This fact is reflected by our new and existing customers adopting and expanding at record rates, our 58% year-over-year Q1 revenue growth, and the recent addition of our millionth customer to the DocuSign platform.”.

A sum of 18250748 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.78M shares. DocuSign Inc. shares reached a high of $234.89 and dropped to a low of $209.935 until finishing in the latest session at $233.24.

The one-year DOCU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.58. The average equity rating for DOCU stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $273.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $239, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DOCU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 9.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 186.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 124.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DOCU Stock Performance Analysis:

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.97. With this latest performance, DOCU shares gained by 18.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.66 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 206.93, while it was recorded at 206.10 for the last single week of trading, and 221.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DocuSign Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.42 and a Gross Margin at +73.94. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.74.

Return on Total Capital for DOCU is now -13.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 281.13. Additionally, DOCU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 264.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] managed to generate an average of -$43,209 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

DOCU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DocuSign Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 112.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 56.00%.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,150 million, or 74.10% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,323,108, which is approximately 0.289% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,416,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.9 billion in DOCU stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.06 billion in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly -12.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 536 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 19,762,175 shares. Additionally, 454 investors decreased positions by around 16,493,078 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 105,874,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,129,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,704,618 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 6,757,257 shares during the same period.