Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] is -47.37% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: WINT] surged by $0.72 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.40 during the day while it closed the day at $2.70. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Windtree Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Key Business Updates.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology and medical device company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provided key business updates.

Key Business and Financial Updates.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 50.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WINT stock has declined by -26.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.27% and lost -47.37% year-on date.

The market cap for WINT stock reached $52.00 million, with 17.70 million shares outstanding and 13.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 752.75K shares, WINT reached a trading volume of 139600275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52.

WINT stock trade performance evaluation

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.00. With this latest performance, WINT shares gained by 28.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WINT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.28 for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.12, while it was recorded at 2.05 for the last single week of trading, and 5.02 for the last 200 days.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for WINT is now -32.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.00. Additionally, WINT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] managed to generate an average of -$1,050,516 per employee.Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WINT.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 4.30% of WINT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WINT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 539,329, which is approximately 95.035% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; KEPOS CAPITAL LP, holding 165,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.45 million in WINT stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.21 million in WINT stock with ownership of nearly -25.8% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Windtree Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:WINT] by around 591,739 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 191,463 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 326,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,109,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WINT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 253,080 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 142,053 shares during the same period.