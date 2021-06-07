Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Nokia Corporation [NOK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Nokia Corporation [NYSE: NOK] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.48 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on June 2, 2021 that Nokia and SaskTel deliver high-bandwidth services to Saskatchewan consumer and business customers.

SaskTel will deploy Nokia’s XGS-PON technology to provide 1Gb per second+ service to its customers.

2 June 2021.

Nokia Corporation stock is now 40.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NOK Stock saw the intraday high of $5.567 and lowest of $5.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.79, which means current price is +46.13% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 42.91M shares, NOK reached a trading volume of 31430206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nokia Corporation [NOK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOK shares is $5.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Nokia Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Nokia Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nokia Corporation is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has NOK stock performed recently?

Nokia Corporation [NOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.09. With this latest performance, NOK shares gained by 14.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.82 for Nokia Corporation [NOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.57, while it was recorded at 5.35 for the last single week of trading, and 4.23 for the last 200 days.

Nokia Corporation [NOK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nokia Corporation [NOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.72 and a Gross Margin at +37.48. Nokia Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.53.

Return on Total Capital for NOK is now 10.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nokia Corporation [NOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.03. Additionally, NOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.27.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Nokia Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Nokia Corporation [NOK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nokia Corporation posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nokia Corporation go to 16.53%.

Insider trade positions for Nokia Corporation [NOK]

Positions in Nokia Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in Nokia Corporation [NYSE:NOK] by around 171,549,625 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 70,972,857 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 123,383,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 365,905,707 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOK stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 63,429,982 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 12,832,964 shares during the same period.