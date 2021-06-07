Wall Street Analyst Initiated Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CLRB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -14.84% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.52%. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Cellectar Presents Data in Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia in Poster at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

Mean treatment free remission 1.1 years and remains ongoing.

Progression free survival for MYD88 wild type and high-risk patients 18 months and ongoing.

Over the last 12 months, CLRB stock rose by 35.96%. The average equity rating for CLRB stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $96.01 million, with 48.14 million shares outstanding and 47.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 723.76K shares, CLRB stock reached a trading volume of 2319313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

CLRB Stock Performance Analysis:

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.52. With this latest performance, CLRB shares gained by 6.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.03 for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5050, while it was recorded at 1.6600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6085 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CLRB is now -47.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.55. Additionally, CLRB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB] managed to generate an average of -$1,372,197 per employee.Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.80 and a Current Ratio set at 10.80.

CLRB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLRB.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23 million, or 38.80% of CLRB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLRB stocks are: CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 4,074,074, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,188,058 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.39 million in CLRB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.55 million in CLRB stock with ownership of nearly 8.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cellectar Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CLRB] by around 2,881,993 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 5,518,275 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 6,653,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,053,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLRB stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,096,090 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 3,259,770 shares during the same period.